Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $512.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce $512.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $485.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 886,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,473. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.