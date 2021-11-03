Brokerages Anticipate CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.62. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,188. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

