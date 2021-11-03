Brokerages Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Gevo posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. 7,052,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,551,584. Gevo has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

