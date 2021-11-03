Brokerages Anticipate Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will report sales of $27.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $23.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $112.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $113.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $136.83 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $141.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.