Brokerages Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 2.53%.

E has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE:E traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 322,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.724 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -295.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ENI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ENI by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ENI by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ENI by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

