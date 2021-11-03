Brokerages Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post -$3.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.79) and the lowest is ($4.04). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.70) to ($14.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($15.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.21) to ($12.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $9,654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDGL traded up $9.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,962. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.32.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.