Brokerages Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce sales of $68.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the lowest is $67.50 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $64.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $310.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $283.25 million, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $18.55. 120,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $804.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 318,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.