Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NWL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

