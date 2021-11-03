Brokerages Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,399,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,864,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $39,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $37,854,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $32,578,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 41,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,745. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02.

Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

