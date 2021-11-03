Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.91). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,160 shares of company stock worth $1,435,480 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $147.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.60. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.