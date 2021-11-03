Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.91). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,160 shares of company stock worth $1,435,480 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $147.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.60. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

