Brokerages Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Announce $3.71 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.33 and the highest is $4.14. The Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $4.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.82 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $122.51 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average is $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

