Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 138,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,288. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $339.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

