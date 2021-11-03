Brokerages Set Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) PT at $33.67

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMYT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jonestrading started coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $737.11 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of -0.75.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 142.73% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

