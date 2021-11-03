Brokerages Set Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Target Price at C$16.78

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE HOM.U traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,450. The stock has a market cap of C$521.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.02. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

