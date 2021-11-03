Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Price Target at $163.39

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.59.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.63. 2,394,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a 52 week low of $104.34 and a 52 week high of $172.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.