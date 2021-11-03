Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT at $2.06

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESVIF. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESVIF opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.