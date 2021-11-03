Brokerages Set H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target at $70.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

FUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,672. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,744,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Bbva USA bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

