Brokerages Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target at $69.30

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PFG traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,772,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,316,000 after buying an additional 104,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

