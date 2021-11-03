Brokers Issue Forecasts for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36).

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.44 million.

Separately, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

