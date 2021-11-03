Brokers Issue Forecasts for Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Annaly Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NLY. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,143,000 after buying an additional 1,007,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after purchasing an additional 312,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

