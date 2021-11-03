Brokers Offer Predictions for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $239.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 22.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

