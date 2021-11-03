Brokers Offer Predictions for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $17.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $17.74. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FFH. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$704.17.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$501.50 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$378.18 and a 12 month high of C$581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$529.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$547.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

