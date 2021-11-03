Brokers Offer Predictions for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $47.38 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.