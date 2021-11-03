Brokers Set Expectations for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $107.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 81,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4,021.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after purchasing an additional 941,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,896,812. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.