Brokers Set Expectations for Range Resources Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RRC. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

