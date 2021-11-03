Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.