Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Several other analysts have also commented on BRKS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.

BRKS opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.06. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $121,454,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 951,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $75,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

