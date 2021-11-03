Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 6,556 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,170,000 after acquiring an additional 197,752 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $229,646,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

