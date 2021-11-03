Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 833,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,932. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

