Bryan, Garnier & Co Downgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Sell

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 592.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVO. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.22. 42,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,040. The stock has a market cap of $266.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.19 and a 1-year high of $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

