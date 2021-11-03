BSC Station Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00084733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00073470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00100842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,033.39 or 0.99619158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.45 or 0.07230466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002729 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.