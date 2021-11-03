BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 1,020 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

