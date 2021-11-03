BSW Wealth Partners Acquires New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after buying an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 822,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,243,000 after buying an additional 253,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 464.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 139,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,647,000 after buying an additional 115,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3,221.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 57,113 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

