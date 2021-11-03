BSW Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,747,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $574.24 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $355.12 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $580.72 and its 200 day moving average is $607.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

