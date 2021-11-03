BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 338 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,192,000 after buying an additional 304,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 165,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 756,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KB opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

