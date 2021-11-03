Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.40. 29,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on BG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

