Bunicorn Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $5.80 million and $830,789.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00079625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00075190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00102698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,979.82 or 0.99911603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,541.58 or 0.07204793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.