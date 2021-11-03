Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZZUY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

