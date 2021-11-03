BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.40.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $451,547 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.