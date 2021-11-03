Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares Gap Up to $25.76

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.76, but opened at $26.78. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 409 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 116.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

