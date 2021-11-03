ByteNext Market Capitalization Reaches $1.35 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.35 million and $7,308.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00086120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00074058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00101969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.48 or 0.07308906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,049.48 or 1.00146555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022260 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

