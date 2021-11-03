Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,354,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

MF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MF opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Missfresh Limited has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.42 million during the quarter.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

