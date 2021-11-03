Caas Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Caas Capital Management LP cut its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,851,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth $14,262,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth $12,883,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth $12,388,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,012,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 177,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

SBEAU opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $17.69.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.