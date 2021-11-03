Caas Capital Management LP Invests $191,000 in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

