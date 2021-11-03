Caas Capital Management LP Sells 6,400 Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Caas Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,395,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,547,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,438,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 395,397 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ARRWU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

