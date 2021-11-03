Cable One (CABO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $54 EPS for the current fiscal year and $60 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,711.00 on Wednesday. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,883.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,869.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,176.86.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cable One stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Cable One worth $30,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

