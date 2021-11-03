CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CACI International in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.75.

NYSE:CACI opened at $287.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.64. CACI International has a 1 year low of $215.18 and a 1 year high of $289.85.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

