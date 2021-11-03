Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

CGO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,890. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

