Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.69.

Shares of TSE:CFW traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.27. 113,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,709. The stock has a market cap of C$198.43 million and a PE ratio of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.69.

In related news, Director Ronald Mathison acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,478,586.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at C$9,929,856.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 756,200 shares of company stock worth $3,693,856.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

