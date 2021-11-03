California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 8.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107,822 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $173.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.00. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $122.32 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.76). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

